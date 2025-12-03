Xsolla and HP launch global ecosystem to train and support future game developers

The partnership creates an end-to-end ecosystem for aspiring creators to learn, build, and launch new studios.

The initiative blends HP Gaming Garage courses with Xsolla’s mentorship, publishing support, and business training.

Developers gain access to accelerator pathways, funding opportunities, and studio-building support.

Games commerce company Xsolla has partnered with PC manufacturer HP to support growth and create opportunities across the games industry.

The partnership links HP’s Gaming Garage with Xsolla’s Accelerator to create a full ecosystem where aspiring creators can learn, build, and launch their own studios.

Xsolla said the move aims to drive global innovation by introducing new large-scale models for game education, incubation, and professional development.

The initiative will begin with pilot programs in Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, and the UAE, aiming to reach more than 100,000 students and young creators worldwide.

New opportunities

The partnership is built around four key focus areas, including HP Gaming Garage’s certificate courses in game design, esports, and cybersecurity, with Xsolla Accelerator’s mentorship and business training.

Developers can also gain pathways into Xsolla’s accelerator ecosystem, including funding opportunities. Moreover, HP’s learning resources will be freely available across Xsolla’s networks to support the broader developer community.

“Together with HP, we’re building more than an alliance; we’re creating a foundation for the next generation of developers,” said Xsolla SVP of global industry relations and funding Justin Berenbaum.

“From education to incubation to investment, this union connects every stage of a developer’s journey and brings new opportunities to creators in every corner of the world.”

HP director and global head of education for business strategy Mayank Dhingra commented: “Teaming up with Xsolla allows us to fulfil our shared goal of shaping the future gaming ecosystem by providing accessible and impactful learning opportunities.

“By assimilating HP’s Gaming Garage learning platform with Xsolla’s Accelerator and Curine Academy programs, we will deliver a comprehensive pathway for aspiring developers and provide essential resources to prepare them to be future-ready and transform their ideas into real-world achievements.”