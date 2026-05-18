Xsolla partners with Skich to support alternative mobile game distribution

Skich and Xsolla aim to simplify compliance for mobile game developers.

Developers can gain access to Xsolla payment and reporting infrastructure through Skich.

Xsolla has partnered with Skich to support developers distributing games through alternative mobile storefronts.

Under the agreement, Xsolla will act as merchant of record for in-app purchases and premium game sales on the Skich Store.

The arrangement covers payment processing, tax management, refunds and regulatory compliance for developers using the platform.

Platform expansion

Skich operates as an alternative mobile marketplace on Android globally and on iOS in the European Union, following changes in Apple's terms due to the Digital Markets Act.

Through the new partnership, developers using Skich will gain access to Xsolla’s mobile SDK and publisher account tools, including transaction reporting and revenue management features tied to Xsolla’s global payment infrastructure.

The partnership is intended to reduce the operational and legal complexity facing studios exploring distribution outside traditional app stores.

"The alternative app store ecosystem is maturing rapidly, and developers need commerce infrastructure that keeps pace," said Xsolla president Chris Hewish.

"Our partnership with Skich gives developers a compliant, scalable way to monetise through emerging distribution channels - with the same advanced payments depth and global reach they expect from Xsolla."

Skich CEO Sergey Budkovski commented: "Working with Xsolla as our merchant of record gives Skich and the developers on our platform a strong commercial and compliance foundation. This partnership lets us focus on discovery and distribution while Xsolla handles the complexity of payments infrastructure at a global scale."