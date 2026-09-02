Global Game Jam and Zoud launch financial literacy jam with $140K prize pool

Zoud GameLab has a shared prize and funding pool of up to $140,000.

The event is open worldwide to creators of all levels and backgrounds.

A pre-jam learning programme will begin on September 15th.

Global Game Jam and Abu Dhabi-based Zoud have launched Zoud GameLab, an international game jam challenging developers and creators to build games around financial literacy, PocketGamer.biz can reveal.

The virtual event will run from October 15th to November 15th, 2026 and is open to creators worldwide, including developers, designers, artists, writers and studios of all experience levels.

With up to $140,000 in prizes and development support available, a pre-jam learning programme will begin on September 15th, providing financial literacy resources, expert sessions and game development guidance.

The prize and funding pool will support the best overall game, runner-up and third place, alongside awards for financial literacy impact, regional perspectives and gameplay.

Building with purpose

Participants will be expected to integrate financial literacy meaningfully into their games, with this forming part of the judging criteria. Those competing for the top awards must also submit a project budget as part of the challenge.

Participants will have access to webinars and workshops, a dedicated guide to creating financial literacy games, curated resources and drop-in or one-to-one sessions with subject matter experts throughout the jam.

“Game jams are the perfect vehicle to engage developers in tackling complex, real-world topics in creative ways,” said Global Game Jam executive director Maria Burns Ortiz.

“Financial literacy is exactly the kind of challenge that can push jammers to think differently about both design and impact.”

Zoud program director Natalia El Menhall commented: “Through Zoud GameLab, we are tapping into the creativity of game creators around the world to explore how financial concepts can be brought to life through play.

“We also hope to see strong participation from developers across the UAE and the region, bringing local perspectives to the games and ideas that emerge."

The winners are expected to be announced in mid-December 2026, with registration available through Zoud's GameLab website.