Almedia’s Freecash returns to Apple App Store following removal

Freecash has been reinstated on Apple’s App Store.

The App also recently returned to Google Play in May.

Almedia says Freecash has paid out over $300 million in rewards.

Almedia has confirmed that its rewarded user acquisition platform Freecash has been reinstated on Apple’s App Store.

That means Freecash is now available again across both the App Store and Google Play, following its earlier return to Google's storefront on May 7th, 2026.

The app was previously removed from both platforms after media reports raised concerns around the company's data collection practices.

According to Almedia, Freecash has more than 80 million users worldwide and has paid out over $300 million in rewards. The company said the app reached number two in the US App Store charts earlier this year and added 19 million users before its removal.

Back on both storefronts

“We are happy to confirm that the Freecash app is fully back on both the App Store and Google Play,” said Almedia founder and CEO Moritz Holländer.

“We know this period has been frustrating for our users and partners, and we are grateful for their patience and support.”

Holländer added that the company is now focused on building the future of mobile advertising.

Previously, Almedia publicly defended its business model following the removal, stating that it does not sell user data and operates in full compliance with GDPR requirements.