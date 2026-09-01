ASGC founder Amir Satvat joins 1Up Ventures as general partner

Satvat leaves Tencent Games after three years as business development director.

Satvat said he wanted to focus more directly on supporting smaller studios and game creators.

His previous experience includes Tencent Games, PlaySide Studios, Vivrato and ASGC.

ASGC founder and leader Amir Satvat has joined 1Up Ventures as a general partner, leaving his role as business development director at Tencent Games after three years.

In his new position, Satvat said the role would give him a more direct connection between his work and helping people bring their games to life, while allowing him to focus on smaller studios and a community-first approach to investing.

He will join 1Up's existing team, including Kelly Wallick, Ed Fries, Emily Greer and Chris Wheaton.

New role

Satvat is known for his work in founding and leading ASGC, Always Supporting the Games Community, which has become a key hub of support for industry professionals, including those that have been impacted by layoffs over the past few years. His work with ASGC will not be affected by the new role.

Satvat has spent his career working across games. His previous roles include business development director at Tencent Games, strategic advisor at PlaySide Studios and an advisory network member at Vivrato.

“I feel so fortunate that, through ASGC and by working with all of you, we have been able to have such a positive impact on the lives of so many people in games," he wrote.

“But I must admit, I have been left still wanting something important in my day job. Not because I did not have great roles, meaningful work, and wonderful colleagues. But I wanted to feel a more direct connection between the things I could influence and do with a team and putting people back to work."

He added: “1Up is a very important player in the games ecosystem, and I want to see its unique approach to games investing survive for as long as possible."