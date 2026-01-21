Anka Ventures launches early-stage VC fund targeting mobile games and apps

Anka Ventures is targeting opportunities across AI and other scalable technology sectors

The firm is taking a hands-on investment approach combining capital, mentorship and operational support

The fund’s initial portfolio includes Everpixel, PixelByte Apps and Byterise, among others

Early-stage VC fund Anka Ventures has launched operations after completing its formation in 2025 with approval from Türkiye’s capital markets regulator.

The fund was established by VLMedia with a focus on early-stage mobile game and mobile application startups, while also targeting opportunities across AI and other technology sectors, as reported by Mobidictum. The firm said its investment strategy is centred on hands-on support, combining capital with mentorship, global network access, and follow-on funding.

Providing support

Alongside capital, Anka aims to provide strategic guidance and operational support to help founders scale internationally.

The firm also disclosed an initial portfolio that includes Everpixel, PixelByte Apps, Byterise, Oruba Health and Mükellef, with further investments planned through the Anka Ventures venture fund.

Byterise operates as a mobile game and app publishing company valued at $7 million. PixelByte Apps builds AI-powered consumer apps and has raised $400,000 from VLMedia. Everpixel is a mobile applications studio supported through a strategic investment.

“Our goal with Anka Ventures is to invest in early-stage startups in the mobile gaming and mobile application vertical, supporting them with active mentorship and our experience," said VLMedia vice president Özgür Karayalçın in a post.