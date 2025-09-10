Appcharge appoints ex-StreamElements and Appush execs as CRO and CFO

Hollander will expand financial infrastructure and payment services to support DTC growth.

Bowen joins to position Appcharge as the go-to DTC payments platform for mobile publishers.

Appcharge is processing over $500m in transactions with 14 year-over-year growth.

Total funding now stands at $89m following its latest Series B round.

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform Appcharge has appointed Nadav Hollander as its chief financial officer alongside Paul Bowen as chief revenue officer.

Hollander joined Appcharge to strengthen its financial infrastructure, expand Merchant of Record and payment services, and drive the company’s vision of enabling developers to sell directly to players beyond traditional app stores.

He was formerly CFO of Appush, overseeing its sale to Magic Software Enterprises. He recently played a key role in securing Appcharge's recent $58m Series B led by IVP.

Bowen, on the other hand, brings over 15 years of experience across ad tech, games, and performance marketing to establish Appcharge as the leading DTC payments platform for mobile gaming publishers.

He most recently served as CRO at StreamElements, following his time as CEO of AlgoLift, which was acquired by Vungle and later Liftoff. At Unity, he scaled the monetisation business into a core growth engine before driving major acquisitions and IPO growth.

Continuous growth

Appcharge said it is processing over $500m in transactions with a 14-year-over-year expansion, and its recent Series B has raised total funding to $89m.

“Nadav and Paul are both proven executives in the mobile games space, and each has demonstrated his strength in bringing companies into the future to fulfill their potential,” Appcharge CEO and co-founder Maor Sason.

“We are in a rapid and consequential evolution in the mobile space toward DTC, and Nadav and Paul will be key leaders for Appcharge to offer the top solution in this new era beyond app stores - and even beyond web stores, providing more choices for mobile game publishers and players alike.”