Direct-to-consumer payments platform Appcharge has launched the Checkout Experimentation Lab aimed at tailoring the final part of the payments process to each user.

The Checkout Experimentation Lab lets Appcharge integrate A/B testing into the checkout page, enabling publishers to try different experiences with varying user segments, whether first-time buyers or returning buyers, and based on device, country and payment method.

Payment testing

The company claimed early results showed personalising checkouts increased conversion rates by 4.2% and the number of buyers by 3%.

It also claimed that during one test it tried simplifying the checkout process by reducing the number of decision points. This led to conversion among first-time buyers rising by 18.3%, while falling 1.4% among repeat buyers. On average, conversion during the test stayed flat while deposit per depositor fell.

“The average was hiding the real story,” said Appcharge VP product Fanny Beili.

“What helps a first-time buyer on Android in Berlin can slow down a weekly buyer on iOS in Ohio. There is no single perfect checkout, so we needed a way to find the right one for each player and keep testing as behavior changes. Our goal is to run the highest-converting checkout in mobile games, and that means never assuming we’ve perfected it.”

PocketGamer.biz regularly analyses direct-to-consumer returns on mobile. We previously analysed the latest numbers for the April to June 2026 quarter, which revealed some publishers were taking over 30% or 40% of sales from D2C.