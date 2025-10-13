Appcharge names former Xsolla president David Stelzer as chief strategy officer

Stelzer brings over 20 years of experience in games, esports, and digital entertainment.

Mobile direct-to-consumer platform Appcharge has appointed David Stelzer as its new chief strategy officer.

Stelzer is an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in digital entertainment, esports, and games tech. He joined Appcharge after serving as president and chief business officer at Xsolla.

At Xsolla, Stelzer drove major growth through key partnerships and global expansion. His career includes leadership roles at Epic Games, Creative Artists Agency, and Sega, where he served as general counsel.

In his new role, Stelzer will lead strategy, forge partnerships, and drive Appcharge’s expansion into new markets amid its ongoing growth.

Continuous growth

The appointment comes after Appcharge’s $58 million Series B, which raised the company's total funding to $89m, following a record year with over $500m in transactions.

“I’ve been fortunate to work across many areas of the games industry, but I’ve never seen a company with as much exciting momentum as Appcharge,” said Stelzer.

“The shift to direct-to-consumer is one of the most exciting and transformative trends in gaming today, and Appcharge is leading the way. I’m thrilled to join Maor, Roei, and the team to help scale this incredible business and support publishers in building stronger, more profitable relationships with their players.”

Appcharge CEO and co-founder Maor Sason commented: “David’s track record in scaling global gaming businesses and forging industry-defining partnerships is second to none.

“Adding David to our team underscores Appcharge’s growing strength and signals a major shift in the competitive landscape of global gaming payments. His experience and vision will help accelerate our growth and further strengthen our position as the go-to DTC platform in the industry.”