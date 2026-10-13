Apple brings seven indie games to iPhone and iPad for Indie Games Week

Seven indie games are launching or available for pre-order on iPhone and Ipad during Apple’s Indie Games Week.

The line-up includes established PC and console titles such as Sifu and No Man’s Sky.

Apple has launched Indie Games Week on the App Store, showcasing seven indie games coming to iPhone and iPad, including PC and console titles Sifu and No Man’s Sky.

The line-up also includes Vampire Crawlers, Little Kitty, Big City, 9 King, Dome Keeper and Yes, Your, Grace 2: Snowfall.

Apple said that the games are available to download or pre-order, with features and curated collections running throughout the week.

Established indie games come to mobile

Sifu, developed by Sloclap and published by Kepler Interactive, is adapted for iPhone and iPad with touch controls, a reworked camera system and controller support, the game has already sold over 4 million copies across PC and console.

Hello Games' No Man’s Sky is set to launch on Apple’s mobile devices on October 28, including all major content expansions to date. The game is famous for its redemption arc. Its initial 2016 launch disappointed fans, but it has since received over 40 major updates and won multiple major awards, including Best Ongoing Game at The Game Awards.

Vampire Crawlers, a Vampire Survivors spin-off from Pinnacle and Nosebleed Interactive, will bring its card-battling gameplay to mobile alongside the other titles mentioned.

“Indie games are constantly pushing the boundaries of creativity to deliver unique gameplay experiences to Apple users, and we wanted to take a moment to celebrate these games and the teams that take creative risks to push gaming forward,” said Carson Oliver, Apple’s head of App Store Worldwide.

“Whether from a solo developer or a growing studio, the App Store gives bold ideas a global stage – turning daring visions into worldwide hits. We’re thrilled with the incredible games launching on the App Store this week and amazed by their breathtaking artistry, brilliant design, and deeply moving stories.”