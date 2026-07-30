Apple pushes back against proposed UK App Store rules

The regulator says it is proposing fair fee principles, not direct price controls.

Apple says the App Store generated more than £46.5bn in UK billings and sales in 2025.

Apple argues there is no evidence the proposed changes would reduce consumer prices.

The consultation is part of the UK's new digital markets regime.

Apple has criticised proposed UK rules governing its App Store as it believes plans to loosen its control over in-app payments would effectively amount to price regulation.

As reported by Reuters, the company said the proposed "steering" requirements would go beyond promoting competition by giving the regulator a "highly intrusive" role in managing its business.

The CMA's consultation, which closed on Monday, proposes allowing app developers to direct users to payment options outside Apple's App Store and Google Play, while requiring any fees charged for steering to be fair and reasonable.

Regulatory dispute

The CMA rejected Apple's characterisation of the proposals, stating that the consultation is intended to establish principles for fair and reasonable steering fees rather than directly setting prices.

The regulator added that it expects steering fees to be lower than current app store charges, with savings either passed on to UK consumers or reinvested by developers to support innovation.

Apple said the App Store facilitated more than £46.5 billion ($61.8bn) in UK billings and sales during 2025, with commissions accounting for less than 3.5% of the total. The company also argued there is no evidence that changing its payment model would reduce prices for consumers.

“Our consultation proposes principles to ensure that the fees Apple and Google charge for steering are fair and reasonable, not to directly set prices," said a CMA spokesperson.

The consultation forms part of the UK's digital markets regime, under which Apple and Google were designated as companies with "strategic market status" last year.