Investigations into Apple and Google began in January, followed by extensive stakeholder consultations.

UK users rarely switch between Apple and Android, keeping businesses dependent on both platforms.

The designation enables proportionate action but is not a finding of wrongdoing.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has confirmed that Apple and Google meet the criteria for strategic market status on their respective mobile platforms.

This spans operating systems, app distribution, browsers and browser engines on mobile and tablets.

The CMA began investigations into Apple and Google’s mobile platforms in January and proposed granting them strategic market status in July after consulting over 150 stakeholders.

“Apple and Google’s mobile platforms are used by thousands of businesses right across the economy to market and sell products and services to millions of customers, but the platforms’ rules may be limiting innovation and competition," said CMA executive director for digital markets Will Hayter.

“Having taken into account the feedback received since our proposed decision, we have today designated Apple and Google’s mobile platforms with strategic market status."

Fair competition

The new digital markets regime in the UK became effective from January 1st, 2025. It empowers the CMA to act against dominant platforms to boost competition, innovation and growth.

The CMA found that UK users rarely switch between Apple and Android, forcing businesses to use both platforms to reach audiences, and noted that emerging technologies like AI are unlikely to reduce Apple or Google’s market power within the next five years.

Makeover, the CMA said SMS designation isn’t a finding of misconduct but allows the CMA to take targeted action to promote fair competition across mobile platforms.

“The app economy generates 1.5% of the UK’s GDP and supports around 400,000 jobs, which is why it’s crucial these markets work well for business so they can invest, innovate and drive the growth this country needs," Hayter added.

Meanwhile in the US, a judge granted Google a one-week extension to comply with the Epic Games injunction requiring support for alternative billing and developer pricing.