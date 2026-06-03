Apple names 2026 Design Awards winners

Eight of the 12 winning titles of the 2026 Apple Design Awards are available on iPhone, with Vision Pro and Mac accounting for the remaining four.

Consume Me by Jenny Jiao Hsia and AP Thomson won Social Impact for games, having only just launched on iOS.

Winners were drawn from 36 global finalists across six categories ahead of WWDC26.

Apple has unveiled the winners of the 2026 Apple Design Awards, recognising 12 apps and games from around the world for their innovation, artistry and technical achievement.

The iPhone maker selected one app and one game in each of six categories, namely Delight and Fun, Inclusivity, Innovation, Interaction, Social Impact and Visuals and Graphics.

Winners were selected from 36 global finalists.

Mobile titles lead the 2026 Apple Design Awards

Mobile titles dominated this year's haul, with eight of the 12 winners available on iPhone.

The four exceptions were NBA: Live Games & Scores and Primary: News in Depth, both built exclusively for Apple Vision Pro, and Blue Prince and Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, which were recognised as Mac titles.

Awards went to:

grug by Ocho: Delight and Fun app winner.

Is This Seat Taken? by Poti Poti Studio: Delight and Fun game winner.

Guitar Wiz by Bijoy Thangaraj: Inclusivity app winner.

Pine Hearts by Hyper Luminal Games Limited: Inclusivity game winner.

NBA: Live Games & Scores by NBA Media Ventures LLC: Innovation app winner.

Blue Prince by Dogubomb: Innovation game winner.

Moonlitt: Moon Phase Tracker by Flipping Hues Srls: Interaction app winner.

Sago Mini Jinja's Garden by Sago Mini: Interaction game winner.

Primary: News in Depth by Wood Metal Rocks LLC: Social Impact app winner.

Consume Me by Jenny Jiao Hsia and AP Thomson: Social Impact game winner.

Tide Guide: Charts & Tables by Condor Digital: Visuals and Graphics app winner.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition by CD Projekt S.A: Visuals and Graphics game winner.

"This year’s Apple Design Award winners are a remarkable reflection of how developers are creating exceptional experiences,” said Apple’s vice president of worldwide developer relations Susan Prescott.

“Whether delivering intuitive features or exciting gameplay, these apps and games represent the very best of what our platform makes possible. We are incredibly proud to celebrate these developers and are grateful for their commitment to enriching the lives of people everywhere.”

You can see the full list of award winners here.