Apple to open Europe’s first Developer Centre in Berlin

The facility will be located in Berlin’s Mitte district.

The centre will host workshops, training sessions and one-on-one appointments.

Dedicated labs and consultation areas will provide hands-on support in multiple languages.

The facility will support development across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS and watchOS.

Apple has revealed plans to open Europe’s first Apple Developer Centre in Berlin later this year to expand support for developers across the region.

Located in Berlin’s Mitte district, the iPhone maker said the new facility will provide developers with direct access to Apple experts, events, tools, technologies and resources.

The centre will also join Apple’s existing Developer Centres in Bengaluru, Cupertino, Shanghai and Singapore.

Designed for teams of all sizes and stages of app development, the space will host in-person sessions, workshops and one-on-one appointments.

Developers will also have access to consultation areas and dedicated labs offering hands-on support from Apple experts in multiple languages.

Developer support

According to Apple, the centre will help developers improve the design, quality and performance of apps across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS and watchOS through a regular programme of events and training opportunities.

The company added that developers can access more than 250,000 APIs across frameworks such as HealthKit, Metal, Core ML, MapKit and SwiftUI.

“Europe is home to an extraordinary community of developers who are building apps that create connections, encourage creativity, and drive innovation,” said Apple VP of worldwide developer relations Susan Prescott.

“We have always believed that when developers have the right tools and resources to do their best work, incredible things follow. That belief is what this centre is built on, and we look forward to seeing what the community continues to develop.”

Image credit: Apple.