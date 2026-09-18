AppsFlyer expands attribution tools to cover AI referrals and ChatGPT Ads

AppsFlyer has added ChatGPT Ads attribution through OpenAI’s Conversions API.

The ChatGPT Ads integration covers both web and mobile app conversions.

Organic AEO attribution is included in existing AppsFlyer packages.

Ad measurement platform AppsFlyer has expanded its attribution tools to cover both organic referrals from AI answer engines and paid campaigns through ChatGPT Ads.

The move gives marketers a way to measure how users discover and convert through AI platforms.

The organic update also extends AppsFlyer’s existing search attribution to Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO), covering eight AI engines including ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Manus, Copilot, Gemini, Grok and DeepSeek, alongside 13 traditional search engines.

The company said the system can attribute both re-engagements from users who already have an app installed and installs from users who do not, using its OneLink and Smart Script tools.

ChatGPT Ads

AppsFlyer has also introduced an integration for ChatGPT Ads, attributing campaigns through OpenAI’s Conversions API across web and mobile app conversions.

The integration uses server-side infrastructure and provides an independent, deduplicated view of campaign performance. The company said advertisers can activate the connection without engineering work.

AppsFlyer then added that the expanded organic attribution is included in existing packages without additional fees or conversion limits. Its reporting separates SEO and AEO performance, while platforms such as ChatGPT can show paid and organic traffic separately.

The company claims ChatGPT now has more than 1 billion weekly active users sending over 2.5bn prompts daily.