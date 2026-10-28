Aream & Co founding partner Kartik Prabhakara to keynote The Funding Formula 2026

Kartik Prabhakara will discuss investment trends, where the money is going, what investors are looking for, and more.

The Funding Formula will host speakers from Jagex, Playstack, Secret Mode, Sumo Digital, the BFI, Play Ventures, The Games Angels and more.

The Funding Formula will take place on Tuesday, November 10th.

Aream & Co founding partner Kartik Prabhakara will be a keynote speaker at UKIE’s upcoming conference The Funding Formula on Tuesday, November 10th.

Taking place at the Glaziers Hall in London, the event aims to bring together studios, publishers, investors and industry experts to discuss funding, publishing partnerships and commercial opportunities for games businesses.

Prabhakara’s talk will delve into where the money is going in the industry, what investors and publishers are looking for, and what the biggest opportunities are for developers right now.

The session will also cover the overall investment landscape, the rise of independent publishers backed by global indie studios and project financing.

The Funding Formula will feature a raft of speakers, as well as Prabhakara, including from the likes of Jagex, Playstack, Secret Mode, Sumo Digital, the BFI, Play Ventures, The Games Angels and more.

Further details are available on the event website.

Full disclosure: PocketGamer.biz is the official media partner for The Funding Formula 2026.