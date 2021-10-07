Genshin Impact has best month ever, generating $342 million in September 2021

Genshin Impact has generated the highest amount of player spending for September 2021.

According to Sensor Tower, Genshin Impact generated $341.7 million in consumer spending, overtaking previous leaders Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile.

China’s App Store was responsible for approximately 31.6 per cent of Genshin Impact’s revenue, followed by the US at 21.7 per cent and then Japan at 21 per cent.

The increase in spending on Genshin Impact was fuelled by a recent update ahead of its one year anniversary, which saw player spending increase fivefold over seven days.

The game has proved a colossal success for developers Mihoyo, generating over $2 billion within its launch year on mobile devices alone.

Not only was September 2021 Genshin Impact’s most successful month to date, but it is also the highest monthly revenue generated by a mobile game this year.

Tencent’s Honor of Kings generated the second-highest player spending with $209 million, a significant decrease from last month’s $256 million.

The next three highest-earning mobile games were PUBG Mobile, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, a new entry to the list, and Candy Crush Saga.

Genshin continues growing

Overall, the global mobile games market generated $7.3 billion in September 2021 across the App Store and Google Play, an 11 per cent increase year-on-year.

However, there was a decrease of 5.2 per cent of global consumer spending from the previous month.

The leading market for worldwide mobile revenue was the US which generated $2 billion, or approximately 28 per cent of total spending.

Japan was the second-highest contributor at 20.5 per cent, followed by China, where Google Play is not available, at 18 per cent.

Release on September 9th, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened has been one of the largest mobile launches of the year, generating $138 million from player spending in its first month.

The game is only available in select countries and has generated 94 per cent of its revenue from China, followed by 3.6 per cent from Taiwan, and 2.4 per cent from Hong Kong.

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is the most successful launch for a Harry Potter mobile game. Previous titles from the franchise include Niantic’s Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery from Jam City.

In comparison, Hogwarts Mystery generated only $300 million within three years since launch, highlighting an impressive start for Magic Awakened.