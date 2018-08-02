News

Activision working with Tencent on new Call of Duty mobile game for China

Activision has partnered with Tencent to bring a new Call of Duty mobile game to China.

This reveal has nothing to do with King’s Call of Duty title, the existence of which was made public last April.

Instead, Tencent is helping Activision tailor a version of Call of Duty for the Chinese mobile market.

The game will be a free-to-play mobile title and will feature a collection of Call of Duty characters, maps, modes and weapons from across the franchise.

Tencent’s “leading mobile studio”, Timi, will spearhead development. The game is expected to launch in China within the next few months.

Squad up

“We’re working closely with one of Tencent’s top mobile studios, Timi, to develop a fun and original Call of Duty experience that delivers superb gameplay and mechanics to mobile players,” said Call of Duty EVP and GM Rob Kostich.

“Call of Duty has been the leading first-person action experience around the globe for years and seeing that come to life on the mobile platform has been really exciting.”

Tencent SVP Steven Ma added: “Tencent is thrilled to bring the No. 1 top-selling, console video game franchise globally eight of the last nine years to the millions of mobile game players in China.

“We are bringing together a vast array of characters, content and modes from across this great franchise into a new Call of Duty mobile game tailored to meet the interests and play styles of mobile players in China.

“We look forward to revealing the title soon and releasing the game in China in a few months.”


