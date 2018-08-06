News

Bandai Namco soft-launches Doctor Who collectible card game on Android

Date Type Companies involved Size
August 6th, 2018 license Bandai Namco
BBC Worldwide 		Not disclosed
Staff Writer

Bandai Namco has soft-launched a Doctor Who-themed collectible card game on Android.

Titled Doctor Who: Battle of Time, the CCG is currently available in New Zealand, Australia, Canada and Thailand.

The game features a unique story written for the project by a Doctor Who writer and was developed in conjunction with the producers of the BBC TV series.

The story still holds series staples such as time travel, with Sherlock Holmes-era London among destinations players can visit.

Would you like a jelly baby?

Players also have the option of working with or against the Time Agency, UNIT, The Cult of Skaro and a secret double agent.

Doctor Who’s previous allies Sarah Jane Smith, Amy Pond, River Song, K-9, Benton and Captain Jack also make an appearance.

Over 200 hundred cards are up for grabs, each coming with its own unique rarities, abilities and powers.


Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

