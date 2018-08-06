Bandai Namco soft-launches Doctor Who collectible card game on Android

Bandai Namco has soft-launched a Doctor Who-themed collectible card game on Android.

Titled Doctor Who: Battle of Time, the CCG is currently available in New Zealand, Australia, Canada and Thailand.

The game features a unique story written for the project by a Doctor Who writer and was developed in conjunction with the producers of the BBC TV series.

The story still holds series staples such as time travel, with Sherlock Holmes-era London among destinations players can visit.

Would you like a jelly baby?

Players also have the option of working with or against the Time Agency, UNIT, The Cult of Skaro and a secret double agent.

Doctor Who’s previous allies Sarah Jane Smith, Amy Pond, River Song, K-9, Benton and Captain Jack also make an appearance.

Over 200 hundred cards are up for grabs, each coming with its own unique rarities, abilities and powers.