Pirate Code walks away as the second Big Indie Pitch in China winner

Last year we hosted our first ever Big Indie Pitch in China and this year we returned to Shanghai to host the Big Indie Pitch at ChinaJoy 2018.

For those not in the know, the Big Indie Pitch is a regular event run by the makers of PocketGamer.biz. It gives indie developers the chance to pitch their games to industry experts and journalists in a speed-dating-style format.

Teams get the opportunity to get valuable feedback on their games, as well as win great prizes such as promotional packages and, more importantly, the coveted Big Indie Pitch bat.

We’re now nearly halfway through the year, and there are already some incredible names that will be looking to make even more of a mark come our annual Big Indie Awards, which this year will take place at the G-Star conference in Busan, South Korea.

This year’s Big Indie Pitch at ChinaJoy much like last year was a hard fought competition. One in which 13 developers from not just China but the world over competed to become the second ever Big Indie Pitch in Chinna winner, a prize taken away by Codex7 Games and their game Pirate Code.

Read on to learn more about Pirate Code alongside the two games that walked away with our prizes for second and third place.

First place - Pirate Code

That winner was Pirate Code. a swashbuckling PvP battler set within the deep seas from China-based developer Codex7 Games. This charming and engaging game features highly imaginative cartoon characters alongside multiple game modes and 5v5 real-time gameplay. Players can even upgrade the captains and deck out their own pirate ship just how they like it with upgradable cosmetic changes and unique skills that will aid players in their battle to rule the high seas.

Second place - Big Ear

Big Ear, by the aptly named Big Ear Games, is a title that looks to combine all the love of creating music with a magnitude of different educational aspects in order to teach the universal language of music to all. Within the game, players must place the musical notes in the correct places in order to match the melody and create a range of melodies. What’s more, players can also choose from a range of musical instruments and an array of customisation options, giving the game a very personal feel.

Third place - Hexland Heroes

Inspired by lengthy and hardcore 4X games but boiled down to short and sweet puzzles, Niebla Games' Hexland Heroes' is a free-to-play grid-based strategy-puzzle game. One in which you must rescue your stranded allies and capture the enemy's bases through careful strategy and tactics. However, players must watch out though, as it’s game over if you run out of turns or one of your bases is reached by an enemy.

