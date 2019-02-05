News

Animoca Brands ends a record year with Q4 revenue of $4.6 million

Animoca Brands ends a record year with Q4 revenue of $4.6 million
By , Staff Writer

Animoca Brands is ending its 2018 financial year with its strongest annual performance to date.

The Hong Kong-floated mobile publisher, which has also invested heavily in blockchain and AI, posted Q4 revenue of $4.6 million, a 188 per cent year-over-year increase. Final unaudited revenues for the year hit a record $17.7 million.

Cash receipts for Q4 increased 637 per cent to reach $6.89 million, while Animoca Brands ends the quarter - and year - with $10.9m in cash and cash equivalents.

The company attributed much of this performance to its continued investments and partnerships in the blockchain games space.

In review

This quarter’s success follows a strong Q3 for Animoca Brands, with revenue then growing 283 per cent year-over-year to similarly reach $4.6 million.

Animoca’s growth has attracted some high-profile partnerships, with Atari closing the year by making a strategic investment in Animoca to create blockchain versions of Rollercoaster Tycoon Touch and Goon Squad.

The firm has been taking on top talent to strengthen its position. It recently hired former Mozilla executive Gen Kanai to head up strategic partnerships going forwards.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

News Oct 31st, 2018

Animoca Brands Q3 revenue rises 283 per cent year-over-year following Crazy success

News Jan 31st, 2019

Keywords anticipates revenue to grow to $287m in 2018

News Jan 31st, 2019

Nintendo posts strong quarter despite lowering Switch sales estimates to 17m for the year

News Dec 18th, 2018

Atari makes strategic investment in blockchain specialist and mobile publisher Animoca Brands

News Nov 15th, 2018

Tencent’s mobile revenues remain steady in Q3 despite China’s freeze on games licenses

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies