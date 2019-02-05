Animoca Brands ends a record year with Q4 revenue of $4.6 million

Animoca Brands is ending its 2018 financial year with its strongest annual performance to date.

The Hong Kong-floated mobile publisher, which has also invested heavily in blockchain and AI, posted Q4 revenue of $4.6 million, a 188 per cent year-over-year increase. Final unaudited revenues for the year hit a record $17.7 million.

Cash receipts for Q4 increased 637 per cent to reach $6.89 million, while Animoca Brands ends the quarter - and year - with $10.9m in cash and cash equivalents.

The company attributed much of this performance to its continued investments and partnerships in the blockchain games space.

In review

This quarter’s success follows a strong Q3 for Animoca Brands, with revenue then growing 283 per cent year-over-year to similarly reach $4.6 million.

Animoca’s growth has attracted some high-profile partnerships, with Atari closing the year by making a strategic investment in Animoca to create blockchain versions of Rollercoaster Tycoon Touch and Goon Squad.

The firm has been taking on top talent to strengthen its position. It recently hired former Mozilla executive Gen Kanai to head up strategic partnerships going forwards.