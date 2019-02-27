Report: EA, Amazon and Comcast all submit acquisition bids for publisher Nexon

EA, Amazon and Comcast have all made bids for South Korean publishing giant Nexon, according to a report.

The Maeil Business Newspaper, via Reuters, cites investment banking sources for the news.

If true, the trio join South Korean publishers Kakao and Netmarble, the latter via a consortium reportedly including Tencent and MBK Partners, in making acquisition bids.

Global influence

Nexon effectively went up for sale at the start of the year after the company’s founder Kim Jung-ju put his stake worth $8.9 billion up for sale - worth 98.64 per cent of the company.

While its headquarters is based on Japan, Nexon was founded in South Korea and maintains significant influence in the country’s games industry. It has been a key partner for EA in releasing FIFA Online games in South Korea in the past.

It also has increasing influence in the West, having picked up companies such as DomiNations developer Big Huge Games and Choices studio Pixelberry.