Honor of Kings has made $4.5 billion since launching in October 2015

Tencent’s Honor of Kings has grossed an estimated $4.5 billion worldwide across the App Store and Google Play, according to Sensor Tower.

The multiplayer mobile title was launched on iOS and Android in October 2015 and brought in $166 million for the month of February in China. That figure is significantly less than the $1 billion claimed by Japanese financial firm Nomura last month.

The overall gross is still impressive however when you consider that the number does not take into account third-party Android stores in China.

$200 million outside of China

Players spending outside of China has now passed the $200 million figure, with Taiwan residents accounting for the biggest revenue share at 36 per cent, equalling to $72 million. Thailand followed in second place with 30 per cent, or $60 million.

Outside of Asia, the title has made significantly less with the US spending the most at $7 million, which is equal to 0.2 per cent of what China’s iOS players have spent in the same time.

On average Honor of Kings has generated $3.7 million per day since launch with player spending equating to $15 per download. Downloads for the title are estimated at 295 million to date.

If the February figures are accurate, the title looks set to smash last year’s sales.

Check out a few more of mobile’s billion-dollar club entrants in our roundup here.

You can gain more insights into the Asia markets on the East Meets West track at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle, which takes place on May 13th to 14th.