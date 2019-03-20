News

Nindies Showcase reveals Cuphead, Blaster Master sequel and Zelda spinoff

Nindies Showcase reveals Cuphead, Blaster Master sequel and Zelda spinoff
By , Staff Writer

Nintendo hosted its latest Nindies Showcase today, with previous Microsoft exclusive Cuphead headlining the event.

The run and gun indie game developed by StudioMDHR sees players trying to retrieve the character’s soul after losing it in a bet to the devil. Cuphead is scheduled to launch for Switch on April 18th, 2019.

Stranger Things 3 the game popped up again after originally been premiered at The Game Awards in December. The co-op experience will release alongside the next series of the hit Netflix show on July 4th, 2019.

Double Fine and Tim Schafer briefly took the screen to unveil the studio’s latest title Rad. The game is a 3D top-down action roguelike arriving in the summer.

Snow Dogs 2

Another interesting reveal was The Red Lantern from Timberline Studio. Players navigate a team of sled dogs through the Alaskan wilderness in hope of finding their way home. No firm release date was given except later this year.

A sequel to Blaster Master Zero was shown off, with the game launching on the console today.

Creators of roguelike rhythm title Crypt of the Necrodancer closed out the show, with its new Zelda spinoff - Cadence of Hyrule. The game will release in Spring 2019.

Recently Nintendo revealed a new Labo kit that utilises virtual reality by pairing the product with your Switch.

This story is still developing.

Check out our GDC coverage throughout the week right here


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for a number of sites, including: Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK, Digital Spy and more. He regularly attends Comic-Cons and Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related.

Related Articles

News Mar 18th, 2019

Nintendo streaming Nindies Showcase this Wednesday

News Mar 22nd, 2018

Gorogoa grabs a brace of awards at GDC

News Mar 7th, 2019

Nintendo steps into the world of VR with new Labo kit for Switch

News Mar 6th, 2019

Nintendo urges mobile partners to not focus on player spending

Job News Mar 1st, 2019

Nintendo stats and salary revealed for Japan employees

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies