Tencent and Qualcomm team up to work on various mobile technologies

Chinese publisher Tencent and chipmaker Qualcomm have signed a deal to potentially partner on a number of digital entertainment projects including 5G, Snapdragon-based smartphones and cloud gaming.

The memorandum of understanding between the two companies also covers future projects such as game content, performance enhancements, Snapdragon Elite Gaming enhancements, VR, AR and additional relevant technologies.

Tencent recently teamed up with Asustek computer to work on a 5G gaming phone, designed for esports and serious gamers and which utilises Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 Plus.

Teaming up for 5G

“Tencent has worked closely with Qualcomm Technologies, and we are very pleased that the strategic cooperation announced today has deepened and expanded the relationship between the two parties,” said senior vice president at Tencent Steven Ma

“We hope that fostering cooperation between both parties can utilize our respective technologies and R&D expertise to innovate the game industry further, thereby bringing better game quality and interactive experience to users.”

Chairman of Qualcomm China, Frank Meng added “With 30 years of innovation under our belts, we’re ushering in a new age of gaming. Mobile gaming, an important 5G use case, will soon take advantage of the next generation of connectivity.

“Faster speeds, more bandwidth, and cutting edge ultra-low latency will support real-time, multi-player and immersive gaming experience. We look forward to this new cooperation with Tencent Games to enrich lives and transform gaming behaviours on a global scale.”

You can find our more about the Asia games market at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki’s East Meets West track on October 1st and 2nd. Head to the website for further details.