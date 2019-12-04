Tencent’s version of Nintendo Switch launches in China on 10 December

Nintendo has announced the Chinese version of Switch will launch on 10 December, priced at 2,099 Yuan (around $300).

It will come bundled with New Super Mario Bros. Deluxe, which is the only Switch game so far to gain official approval for release.

The console is being distributed by Tencent and has been modified to support its cloud service and payment systems.

Nintendo isn’t initially expecting to make a lot of money from the launch, however.

CEO Shuntaro Furukawa told investors he didn’t expect it to significantly impact Nintendo’s financial year, which ends 31 March 2020.

To-date Switch has sold over 41 million units globally, making its Nintendo's most successful console since Wii.