News

NetEase to remove Arsenal football star from PES 2020 in China

NetEase to remove Arsenal football star from PES 2020 in China
By , Staff Writer

Arsenal football player Mesut Özil will be removed from Chinese versions of Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES) after criticising the treatment of Uighur Muslims in the country.

As reported by the Independent, PES 2020 Chinese publisher NetEase explained its reasoning for the withdrawal of the sportsman via a post of social media platform Weibo.

Özil was speaking out (via Instagram and Twitter, below) against the Chinese government after a United Nations report claimed that more than one million Uighurs were being kept in internment camps.

China's foreign minister Wang Yi accused the Germany footballer of being deceived by "fake news", while the official Arsenal account commented that the content expressed is "entirely Özil's personal opinion".

China backlash

"The speech hurt the feelings of Chinese fans and violated the sports spirit of love and peace," read a statement from NetEase.

"We do not understand, accept or forgive this!"

Outside of China, PES 2020 is developed by PES Productions and published by Konami. The game is available to purchase on iOS, Android, PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

PocketGamer.biz reached out to Konami regarding NetEase's decision, however the firm declined to comment on the matter.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the mobile version of PES 2020 had generated more than 200 million downloads.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

4 List Aug 21st, 2018

The Top 50 Mobile Game Developers of 2018

9 List Sep 29th, 2017

Top 50 Mobile Game Developers of 2017

News Dec 6th, 2019

NetEase beta testing its new cloud gaming service

News Nov 26th, 2019

NetEase invests up to $30 million into Bossa Studios

News Nov 26th, 2019

16 international mobile games including World of Warships Blitz approved for China

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies