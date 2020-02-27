News

Plague Inc. removed from App Store in China

By , Staff Writer

Ndemic Creations' virus simulator Plague Inc. has been removed from the App Store in China potentially as a result of its association to the coronavirus.

As spotted by Yoozoo Games US head Wenfeng Yang (via LinkedIn), the popular real-time strategy title is currently unavailable to download in the country after witnessing a surge in installs earlier this month.

In reaction to the game's increased downloads, Ndemic warned players to look elsewhere for coronavirus information. However, it seems now that the connection has been too great, with Apple seemingly taking the title offline in China.

Close connection

China is known for removing content it does not find useful for its residents, though this would be the first time an issue has been raised surrounding Plague Inc. since its May 2012 launch.

PocketGamer.biz has reached out to Ndemic Creations for further details.

At the time of writing, Plague Inc. is still available to download in countries outside of China.

Earlier this month, the game overtook Minecraft as the top paid app in the US.


