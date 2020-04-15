Pokemon Rumble Rush is shutting down just over a year after launching

Free-to-play mobile title Pokemon Rumble Rush will be shut down later this year.

As reported by Serebii, the service will be shut on July 22nd. As a result, in-game money – Poke Diamonds – can no longer be purchased. Players would be refunded after July 22nd if they have unspent currency.

Pokemon Rumble Rush was first unveiled for iOS and Android devices in May 2019. The game will have been out for just over a year by the time it shuts down.

However, there is still an in-game event to go. Greninja and the Wonders of Kalos will run from May 6th to May 27th.

Ups and downs

This shut-down may not come as a surprise to some, given the game's poor grossing performance, especially compared to its fellow Pokemon mobile entries.

Within its first month, Pokemon Home generated $2.6 million worldwide in user spending. Furthermore, $1.8 million was made in the first week of release.

Pokemon Masters – one of our 2019 GOTY choices – was released in August 2019. Within its first week, the game brought in $26 million. On top of this, it was downloaded 10 million times in four days.

However, you cannot discuss the success of mobile Pokemon games without mentioning Niantic's Pokemon Go. In October 2019, the game broke $3 billion in lifetime revenue.