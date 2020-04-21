News

Spike Chunsoft celebrating Danganronpa's 10th anniversary with mobile ports and Identity V crossover

By , Staff Writer

Japanese developer Spike Chunsoft has launched a 10th-anniversary website for Danganronpa.

As reported by Gematsu, Danganronpa will have a crossover event with Identity V, a horror game developed by NetEase Games.

Anniversary live streams will be broadcasted once a month. The first one will take place on May 21st, and it will be shown on YouTube. The first stream has been titled "My Encounter with Danganronpa" and will offer more information on the 10th-anniversary celebrations.

Welcome to mobile

Furthermore, three titles from the franchise are being ported to mobile devices – Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition and Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition.

All of the games are coming to iOS and Android. They will feature a new interface and revised controls. The first entry in the series Trigger Happy Havoc was released in 2010. Goodbye Despair was in 2012, and Killing Harmony was launched in 2017.


