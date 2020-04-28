Tencent partners up with Gameye for new digital conference

Tech innovator Gameye has partnered with Tencent for a new digital conference dubbed the Industry Insight Conference.

It will take place on May 6th, and will have a focus on the present and future of multiplayer gaming. Industry experts from Supercell, Servers.com, Splash Damage, Kunlun, Makers Fund, Huya, and R8 Games.

Besides the new digital conference, the companies have teamed up to bring Gameye's game-hosting solutions to China through Tencent Cloud. As a result, the tech firms innovations will be available in all continents.

Key partnership

"We're very pleased to partner with Tencent Cloud to extend our service into China as a benefit to developers and publishers in both the east and west," said Sebastiaan Heijne, Gameye CEO.

"Launching and supporting an online game in China can be daunting for developers and publishers, and we're proud to be the first to offer a 'one-stop-shop' for game studios who need to operate globally. Developers and publishers now need only one partner to run demanding online titles with low latency everywhere on Earth – Gameye."

Tencent Europe vice president Li Shiwei added: "Gameye is an important partner for Tencent Cloud Europe.

"We will work together to connect gamers all over the world and to deliver them the best user experience possible with low latency and great performance. This partnership means Gameye customers can take advantage of Tencent Cloud's performant infrastructure and scale, as well as our strengths in areas like Gaming PaaS, AI and Big Data and Global Reach."

Recently, Tencent purchased a majority share is Huya, a live streaming platform.