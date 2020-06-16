News

Anzu teams up with industry veteran Takuya Banno to bring its ads platform to Japan

By , Staff Writer

In-game ads firm Anzu has teamed up with Tozai Games president Takuya Banno to bring its advertisement platform to Japan.

Banno used to serve as the manager for Xbox relations, and as such has gained relationships with Japanese firms Bandai Namco, Sega, Capcom and Konami. With significant connections, he will be Anzu's official representative for Japan's games market; this will give advertisers the chance to access Japanese developers and platforms.

"The Japanese gaming market is bigger and more advanced than ever before. I'm looking forward to introducing our talented pool of publishers to a new revenue stream that can provide them with the financial means to continue their valiant efforts in leading global gaming trends. I am especially pleased that the ads introduced by Anzu are non-invasive, tasteful, and even pleasant for the gamers themselves," said Banno.

Important connections

"Japan is such a historically important piece of the gaming puzzle. Long associated with the golden age of video games, a period in which iconic companies such as Nintendo, Sega, and Sony Computer Entertainment cast their wide nets across the world, Japan is an ideal audience for advertisers, one in which 33.1% of gamers fall into the 25-34 age bracket," said Anzu co-founder and CEO Itamar Benedy.

"We're so thrilled to partner with an industry leader of Takuya Banno's stature in order to bring our exciting technology to Japanese game developers. Since day one, our priority has been putting gamers first by creating advertising experiences that will naturally fit into the gaming world. I'm honoured to work closely with Banno to create new revenue possibilities for developers and new creative possibilities for advertisers."

In April, the advertisement specialist welcomed Jeremy Taylor as its new vice president of EMEA.


