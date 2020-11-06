This Week in Asia: G-STAR unveils 2020 speaker line-up, Honor of Kings hits 100m DAU, and PUBG pulled in India

The world is vast, and keeping up with all the news that happens is incredibly difficult, especially when it comes from another corner of the earth.

Honor of Kings hits 100 million daily active users

Tencent's mobile battle arena title Honor of Kings has hit 100 million daily active users.

As detailed by Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad, via Twitter, the milestone marks a world record. Furthermore, it is year-to-date; there is still time for the number to rise before the end of the year.

The milestone has been hit just as the game was gearing up to celebrate its fifth anniversary.

PlatinumGames, 2K Games, XL Games, Hypergryph and more: G-STAR announces speaker line-up

This year’s G-STAR speaker line-up is one of the best ever. With all talks lasting 20 minutes, you are guaranteed to learn more than just a few simple tips and tricks. With top industry speakers from companies like PlatinumGames, 2K Games, Nihon Falcom, XL Games, Hypergryph, Gen.G eSport, Facebook, Paradox Interactive, The Sandbox and many more, you will definitely find something to be inspired by and to learn from. The provisional line-up is still being finalised and is subject to change, but here’s how it’s shaping up.

Bidstack launches Approved Partner Network

In-game ads platform Bidstack has teamed with Httpool and GIMA Esports to launch its new Approved Partner Network.

The initiative has been designed to offer aid in three key areas. Firstly, it will help media professionals to improve their strategy, particularly around games and esports.

Game streaming revenues in China set to skyrocket to $4.5bn following platform merger

The games streaming market in China is set to generate $4.5 billion in 2020.

According to data from SafeBettingSites, the country's streaming industry is growing exponentially, with revenues up from $3.11 billion in 2019. At its current rate, the space could be worth $7.44bn by 2022.

Tencent pulls PUBG Mobile from India after government ban

Tencent has terminated operations for PUBG Mobile in India.

Last week, on October 30th, Tencent released a statement – via The Indian Express – confirming the shutdown. The popular battle royale was one of 118 Chinese apps to get booted from India.

