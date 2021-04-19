News

PGC Digital: China will be 32% global games revenue in 2021
China will make up an estimated 32 per cent of all global games industry revenue in 2021.

The stat was shared by XD Network's Bing Li (via Statista) at PGC Digital #6 during the business manager's talk on 'Launching Premium Games in the Chinese Market'.

In 2020 alone, the gross revenue of China's games industry increased by 20 per cent year-over-year to $43 billion.

Global games revenue is expected to rise to $154 billion in 2021, with $49 billion of that number originating from China alone.

It was also detailed that the mobile games market had grown by eight times in six years, jumping from $4.2 billion in 2014 to $32.4 billion in 2020.

"Bigger share"

"If we look at how the market developed from 2014 to 2020, we can see that mobile games take a much bigger share than before," said Li.

"China's gaming market is looming and growling larger and larger every day," he added.

Puzzle platformer Human: Fall Flat was the studio's latest success, accumulating two million downloads within its first six days. Additionally, Li confirmed that 2D hack-and-slash Icey surpassed three million sales in China, while rhythm game Muse Dash achieved five million sales.

Anyone with questions about bringing a premium title over to the Chinese market was urged to contact bing@xd.com for further advice.

The Chinese games market has proven time and time again to be very lucrative for companies that can break into the country. Most recently, ByteDance subsidiary Ohayoo confirmed that it had racked up over 500 million installs.

PGC Digital #6 will run from April 19th to April 23rd. To keep up to date with all of our coverage, check out the roundups here. There's still time to sign up - to find out more and book a ticket, head to the website.

