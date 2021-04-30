News

GoodGame Studios releases Empire: Four Kingdoms via Huawei's AppGallery

Second title to hit that app store

By , Staff Writer

Germany publisher GoodGame Studioshas partnered with Huawei to release its medieval strategy game, Empire: Four Kingdoms through Huawei's AppGallery.

This follows the launch of GoodGame's Big Farm: Mobile Harvest through the same channel. 

Players will be incentivised with the availability of various free starter packs, including decorative items for the castle, troops for castle protection and gold coins.

Additionally, players will also receive coupons to purchase specific content at better prices.

 "We are delighted to be cooperating with Huawei," commented Goodgame's chief business officer Patrick Abrar.

"This collaboration creates the perfect symbiosis of our innovative, sustainable products and the strong growth of Huawei's app store, the AppGallery."

The Empire series of games has over 220 million registered users. 


