Dream Sports acquires Indian mobile developer Rolocule Games

Indian mobile games developer Rolocule Games has been acquired by sports technology firm Dream Sports for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2010 by Rohit Gupta, Rolocule Games garnered a reputation for mid-core games such as Dance Party, Dead Among Us and Flick Tennis. The studio is also known for creating Rolomotion technology that allows mobile phones to function similar to a motion controller and was integrated into several of the company’s IP.

As part of the acquisition, Gupta will continue to lead Rolocule under the new name of Dream Game Studios with a focus on premium interactive gaming experiences for mobile.

Additionally, Dream Sports launched a $250 million fund for its venture capital arm, Dream Capital. The fund will be used to invest in sports, gaming and fitness start-ups across India.

"Thrilled"

"This is a well-deserved validation for mid-core games in India and our team has worked incredibly hard to reach this point," said Rolocule founder Rohit Gupta.

"Our goal is to bring world-class long-lasting game franchises and IPs from India. We are thrilled to take this step together with Dream Sports."

Dream Sports co-founder and CEO Harsh Jain added: "Dream Sports has a collective user base of 125 million sports fans and we recognise the great growth opportunities in sports, gaming, and fitness-tech in India.

"As entrepreneurs ourselves, we are here to back other entrepreneurs through Dream Capital and provide them with access to our 125 million-strong user base and operational support from our expert team of CXOs."

Last month, Indian social gaming platform Eloelo has raised $2.1 million from a pre-series A funding round as the sector continues to see growth.

In other acquisition news, CrazyLabs picked up acquired Firescore Interactive with aims to boost the Indian hypercasual games ecosystem.