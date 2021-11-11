Lineage 2M launches in North America and Europe on 2 December

NCSoft has revealed that Lineage 2M will launch in North America and Europe on December 2nd.

Coming to the App Store and Google Play, Lineage2M is a mobile version of NCSoft’s 2003 MMORPG Lineage 2, based on the comic book series of the same name.

Lineage 2M is a prequel to Lineage, set 150 years prior to the events in the first game. Lineage was first adapted for mobile in 2017 with the release of Lineage M.

The game was first released in South Korea in 2019, followed by a launch in Japan and Taiwan in March 2021.

The battle begins

In Lineage 2M, players can choose between various races and over 31 classes and explore an open world that can support up to 10,000 simultaneous players, all in 4K ultra HD.

The game's predecessor, Lineage M, is one of the highest grossing mobile titles of all time, generating over $3.5 billion since its launch in June 2017. No doubt NCSoft are hoping for success a second time around with the release of Lineage 2M.

In addition to launching on the App Store and Google Play, Lineage 2M will be available through NCSoft’s cross-platform service Purple, allowing users to interchangably play between mobile and PC.

Pre-registration is now open for Lineage2M via the App Store and Google Play.

In August, NCSoft revealed the upcoming Lineage W, a new entry to the Lineage series that will have a synchronous release on both mobile and PC. Lineage W is currently in soft launch on PC.