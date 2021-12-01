Adverty partners with Livewire to continue growth of in-game advertising across Asia Pacific

Adverty, the in-game platform for advertisers, agencies and game developers, is further expanding its global footprint by signing a partnership agreement with game-tech focused company Livewire.

The partnership will enable greater brand access to Adverty’s in-game inventory in key markets across Asia Pacific.

Livewire is also granted exclusive rights to sell Adverty’s inventory in Australia, Vietnam and Japan, while it also strengthens Adverty’s footprint in the Middle East.

Global ambition

Tobias Knutsson, CEO of Adverty, commented: "We are on a mission to ensure that every brand and every agency in every corner of the world can access our market-leading in-game ad inventory.

"With gaming now ingrained in modern-day culture, across geographies and demographics, this presents a greenfield for creative innovation. We want to connect the right brands and services to the right game, at the right time and place."

At a time when the market is waking up to the growing importance of gaming within the media ecosystem, Adverty makes it easier for ad buyers to access the latest in-game advertising inventory.

"Meanwhile, Livewire boasts dozens of clients in sectors ranging from fast-moving consumer good (FMCG), entertainment, retail, sports, food & beverage and finance - and an enviable and growing reputation in a number of important markets.

Regional reach

Indy Khabra, co-founder and CEO at Livewire, added: "We are delighted to partner with Adverty to widen access to this powerful inventory type.

"We share a joint mission in that we’re passionate about pioneering gametech and seek to enable brands to engage global and regional gaming audiences.

Together, we are helping companies, both large and small, to navigate opportunities within the gaming ecosystem."