Atari appoints Andreas Deptolla as president of Atari Europe

Atari's European headquarters in Münster will continue to serve as its technology hub.

Richard Snowdon has been appointed Vice President of Studios, Europe.

The appointments follow Atari's acquisition of Thunderful Group earlier this year.

Atari has appointed Andreas Deptolla as president of Atari Europe to oversee the company's expanding operations across the region.

Deptolla will report directly to chairman and CEO Wade Rosen and lead Atari's growing European footprint, including its development studios in the UK and Sweden, as well as its business operations in Germany.

Before joining Atari, Deptolla previously co-founded employee benefits technology company ThrivePass, where he served as president and board member.

He also sits on the boards of HR technology company Wishlist and video game publisher Apogee Entertainment.

Europe expansion

Based in Münster, Germany, Deptolla will continue to manage Atari's European headquarters, which also serves as the company's technology hub.

The office develops technology-based products, including the MobyGames video game database, while connecting Atari's global business with its development resources in India.

“Europe represents tremendous potential for Atari, not only as a market for our games, but as a deep well of talent and potential partnerships we can leverage to drive our business forward,” said Deptolla.

“This last year has really been pivotal for our European expansion, and we have very exciting things in the pipeline!”

Alongside the appointment, Atari named Coatsink CEO Richard Snowdon as vice president of Studios, Europe. Reporting to Deptolla, Snowdon will oversee the company's game development projects across the region.

The appointments follow Atari's acquisition of Thunderful Group, which expanded its European development network through the addition of UK-based Coatsink and Swedish studios Stormteller Games and Early Morning Studio.