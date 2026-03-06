Avakin Life surpasses 500 million downloads, cementing 12-year legacy as a global powerhouse

500 million downloads

12 years of continuous growth

1.6 million monthly players

220,000 daily active users

Lockwood Publishing today announced that its flagship social metaverse, Avakin Life, has officially surpassed 500 million lifetime downloads. This landmark achievement arrives as the platform celebrates 12 years of continuous growth, maintaining a vibrant ecosystem of 1.6 million monthly active players.

Unlike many titles in the fast-moving mobile market, Avakin Life has demonstrated rare longevity. In 2025, the platform averaged 220,000 daily active users, proving that its blend of self-expression and social connection remains a dominant force in the industry.

A Community in motion

The scale of Avakin Life’s daily engagement highlights a deeply social player base that transcends traditional gaming metrics:

Massive Scale: More than 500 million chats sent every month.

Social Growth: Over 110,000 new friendships formed daily.

Player Generosity: Over 47,000 virtual gifts exchanged every 24 hours.

"Reaching 500 million downloads is an incredible milestone, and it’s magical to think that Avakin has played a part in connecting so many people across the world," says Halli Bjornsson, CEO of Lockwood Publishing. "For 12 years, we’ve watched people find friends and share their experiences within Avakin Life. Our community is the heartbeat of everything we do, and we’re grateful to every player - past and present - who has been part of our journey."

Twelve years of evolution

Since its debut in 2013, Avakin Life has transitioned from a bold social experiment into a global platform where creativity and belonging intersect. The 500-million-download milestone reflects a strategic commitment to responsible growth, creative partnerships, and a "player-first" development philosophy that has allowed the title to thrive across multiple hardware generations.

As Lockwood Publishing looks toward the future, the focus remains on deepening these connections and continuing to provide a safe, expressive space for the next generation of digital citizens.