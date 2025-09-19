BAFTA awards over £277,000 in grants through its 2025 scholarship programmes

86 emerging creatives in the UK and North America receive support through the Prince William BAFTA Bursary.

Expanded bursaries will help filmmakers, game designers, actors, producers, and more overcome financial barriers.

Past recipients have worked on Doctor Who, Netflix Originals, BAFTA award shows, and its gaming cinema trailer.

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) has awarded over £277,000 ($373,000) in grants through its 2025 scholarship programmes.

The Prince William BAFTA Bursary also supported 86 emerging creatives across the UK and North America.

The Prince William BAFTA Bursary Fund offers grants of up to £2,000 ($2,700) to support creatives across the UK with essential costs like training, relocation, equipment, and driving lessons.

This year’s expanded bursaries aim to support aspiring filmmakers, game designers, actors, producers, editors, and more, helping them overcome financial barriers and advance their careers.

Removing barriers

Past BAFTA bursary and scholarship recipients have gone on to work on film, TV, and games projects, as well as contributing to BAFTA’s award shows and its recent cinema trailer celebrating storytelling in games.

“Opening doors for the next generation of storytellers is at the heart of BAFTA’s mission," said BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip. “Our bursaries and scholarships remove the practical and financial barriers that too often stand in the way of talented people starting out in film, games, and television.

“From driving lessons to specialist equipment and tuition fees, this support can make the difference between someone having to step back from their ambitions or moving forward with confidence.

“I’m immensely proud of the impact these programmes have had to date, and deeply grateful to the many patrons who continue to champion the creatives of tomorrow.”