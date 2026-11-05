BAFTA names six games creatives in 2026 Breakthrough cohort

Selected talent receives career guidance, networking opportunities and full BAFTA membership.

Netflix is supporting the programme for the seventh consecutive year.

More than 330 creatives have passed through BAFTA Breakthrough, earning over 200 nominations and 80 wins.

BAFTA has named six games industry creatives among the 21 people selected for its 2026 BAFTA Breakthrough programme in the UK.

Now in its 13th year, the programme recognises emerging talent across film, games and television.

Those selected receive year-round career support, one-to-one meetings, industry guidance, networking opportunities and full BAFTA membership.

The games cohort includes The Pirate Queen: No Safe Waters writer and director Eloise Singer and Rogue Eclipse game director and developer Husban Siddiqi.

The list of selected games creatives also includes Pieced Together creative director Kate Killick, Cursed Words creator and designer Niru Fekri-Arnold and Tom McKay, performer in the Mysteries of the Church: Kingdom Come DLC.

“Fantastically diverse backgrounds"

The wider UK cohort also includes creatives working in casting, production, directing, writing and performing across film and television.

More than 330 people have taken part in BAFTA Breakthrough globally. Previous participants have gone on to receive more than 200 BAFTA nominations and over 80 wins.

Netflix is supporting the programme for the seventh consecutive year as part of its Generation N initiative, which aims to support emerging and mid-career talent in the UK.

“This year's cohort comes from fantastically diverse backgrounds and skillsets which really enrich the stories they bring to our screens," said BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip. “Thank you to Netflix for their continued support and partnership. Congratulations to our 'BAFTA Breakthroughs. We can't wait to see where they go from here."

Image credit: BAFTA/Sane Seven.