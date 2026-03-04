Beyond The Pixels strengthens leadership ahead of its debut title Astro Burn

Andrea Tedeschi was appointed CTO to lead technology across games and interactive projects.

Industry veterans Des Gayle and Muki Kulhan join the company’s advisory board.

The expanded leadership combines expertise from esports, film, technology and games.

London-based transmedia studio Beyond The Pixels has expanded its leadership team with several senior appointments as it prepares to launch its debut game and original IP Astro Burn.

The company has appointed Wouter Sleijffers as chief operating officer and Andrea Tedeschi as chief technology officer, while Des Gayle and Muki Kulhan have joined the studio’s advisory board.

Sleijffers previously served as CEO of esports organisations Fnatic and GIANTX and is also co-founder of ELO. In his new role, he will oversee operations, partnerships and business development as the studio prepares for future investment and expansion.

Tedeschi, who has collaborated with founder HaZ Dulull on multiple projects since 2014, will lead the studio’s technology pipeline across games and other interactive products.

Advisory support

The advisory board additions bring further industry experience. Gayle previously worked at Microsoft and EA before becoming a producer at Square Enix, where he worked on the original Life is Strange.

Kulhan brings a background in innovation and fan engagement, having worked with organisations including MTV, BBC, Red Bull and Rovio, and currently leads research and development initiatives within the IBC Accelerator Media Innovation Programme.

Beyond The Pixels is focused on building modern indie games inspired by retro design principles. Astro Burn is scheduled for release on PC, Mac, mobile and console in spring 2026 alongside a television series currently in development based on the same IP.

“This marks a huge step forward for Beyond The Pixels," said Beyond The Pixels founder HaZ Dulull. “Bringing together my friends, and proven leaders and innovators from esports, gaming and real-time technology allows us to push our original modern retro IP further across games, film, and TV, all while building the studio on solid creative and commercial foundations.”