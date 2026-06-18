Bottled by Bears wins the Mobile Big Indie Pitch sponsored by Xsolla at PGC Barcelona 2026

Bottled by Bears secured first place at the Big Indie Pitch sponsored by Xsolla, during Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona 2026. This is the second year we have made our way to Barcelona, seeing so many fantastic games.

For those that aren't familiar with the Big Indie Pitch, it's a speed-dating-style event that challenges a group of indie developers - some of whom have games that are still in development and some whom have released them - to show off their title in a quick-fire pitch at tables of experts from all corners of the games industry.

One of the teams pitching at the Big Indie Pitch Mobile in Barcelona 2026

Developers who participate in the Big Indie Pitch sponsored by Xsolla get valuable feedback on both their game and their pitch as a whole, as well as gain experience in pitching quickly and meeting a variety of different experts. Winners also receive prizes, including a golden Big Indie Pitch baseball bat and promotional packages.

As there was such a wide spectrum of games, it was challenging for our experts to make their final decisions on their favourites. However, there can only be one winner!

First Place

Bottled by Bears by monoii studio

(iOS, Android, PC and Nintendo Switch)

Bottled by Bears is a cozy, idle management game about a family of bears that are running their own honey farm. You can open card packs, called beepacks, to discover and collect bees within your album.

These bees have different rarities, but most importantly work in your field creating honey that you can bottle and sell on to townsfolk. You can match the bees to flowers, to change what they are making, and decorate your own farm to make it your own.

It's an adorable game that our judges found mixed two genres well, creating something that feels worth playing.

Second Place

Dadum The Dice by Pablo Picazo

(Android and PC)

Dadum The Dice is a puzzle game about rotating a dice around a map, making sure that you are positioning the dice so that the number on top is larger than any enemies that you might face.

This sort of control scheme felt very unique to our judges, who liked the puzzle and fighting aspect of the game as you move your dice around the map.

Third Place

Corecraft by Retro Principles

(iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC)

Corecraft is a retro-inspired bullet-hell type shooter where what you destroy can fall off and still harm you. There's a lot of clever gameplay and an entire easy-to-use editor that allows you to create your own ships and levels to share.

This level creator space very much impressed our judges, who felt that it really took this game up a notch.

Want to show off your exciting new game? We host Big Indie Pitch events throughout the year, so make sure to regularly check our upcoming events page over on BigIndiePitch.com.