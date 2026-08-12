ByteBrew launches Shift to bring real-time app intelligence into AI workflows

Shift works alongside the Integration Assistant MCP.

ByteBrew's AI engines analyse more than 3.8 trillion app events monthly.

Shift delivers real-time answers through developers' chosen AI platforms.

ByteBrew has launched Shift, a real-time app intelligence Model Context Protocol (MCP) server to bring mobile app insights into developers' AI workflows.

Shift is designed to work alongside ByteBrew's recently launched Integration Assistant MCP, which helps studios deploy ByteBrew across their app portfolios.

ByteBrew said together, the tools cover integration, measurement, optimisation and scaling through ByteBrew's proprietary AI.

The company claims Shift can provide real-time answers to questions through any AI platform, while the Integration Assistant MCP can reduce portfolio-wide integration from a multi-step manual process to minutes.

Real-time intelligence

"Data is the foundation everything in AI is built on," said ByteBrew co-founder and COO Kian Hozouri. “The depth and diversity of it decide the quality of every decision that follows.

“ByteBrew has one of the most significant first-party data moats in mobile, and Shift turns it into intelligence developers can talk to directly. I couldn't be more excited for what this level of speed and insight will unlock for teams in mobile."

ByteBrew CEO and co-founder Cameron Hozouri also commented: "AI should do more than explain a developer's business, it should help grow it.

He added: “We're removing the barriers between integration, insight, and growth, and putting that power directly in developers' hands."