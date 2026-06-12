How The One Game Studio hit 170% D1 ROAS and 1.26x ad LTV lift with ByteBrew Ads

The One Game Studio is a Hanoi-based company with a portfolio of 70+ titles.

Players were concentrated in a handful of top-of-funnel hits.

The One deployed ByteBrew Ads, powered by Ctrl AI to augment its existing ad mediation.

The campaign reached 170% D1 ROAS globally, achieving profit from day one.

ByteBrew, the leading all-in-one mobile platform to analyse, operate and grow mobile apps, published a new case study on the performance of ByteBrew Ads, its AI-powered cross-promotion ad network built to help studios scale their portfolios through performance-targeted advertising.

The studio

The One Game Studio is a talented Hanoi-based mobile game publisher with a growing team of over 60 employees and a large portfolio of over 70 casual, music and puzzle titles that attract a global audience.

Vietnam has become one of the world's leading mobile game publishing hubs that’s home to a dense cluster of studios dominating the casual and hypercasual charts. The One's catalogue of fast-iterating, ad-monetised titles is exactly the kind of high-velocity portfolio that benefits most from connected cross-promotion.

The challenge

The One's engaged players were concentrated in a handful of top-of-funnel hits, while higher-LTV titles in the same portfolio reached only a fraction of that audience. Both source and destination titles monetise approximately 95% through advertising. Routing the right users into the higher-LTV destination without disrupting the source app's ad stack was a problem that existing channels couldn't solve.

The solution

The One deployed ByteBrew Ads, powered by Ctrl AI, to augment its existing ad mediation.

Ctrl identifies the highest-value users in the source app and targets them for the highest-LTV destination in the portfolio.

“These results surprised even us. Achieving positive ROAS from day one with a low CPI while increasing overall portfolio value is exactly the kind of outcome every publisher hopes for” Duong Tran

Ctrl evaluates each ad opportunity in real time, both predicting user value and opportunity cost in the source app to determine when to capture high-value users that meet campaign targets.

Most networks require lengthy optimisation periods for each new campaign. Ctrl is pre-trained on petabytes of live app data, eliminating the cold start. From install one, Ctrl routes high-value users to the highest-LTV portfolio destination.

Powering creative performance is Alt, ByteBrew's AI Vision engine, which serves each user the creative most likely to drive conversion at the impression level.

The results

The campaign reached 170% D1 ROAS globally, achieving profit from day one.

Ctrl routed users that delivered 1.26x user Ad LTV in the destination compared to the source app. Ctrl users produced 1.4x Ad eCPM per impression in the destination app and retained 1.6x the destination's blended day one rate.

Ctrl acquired users across 100+ countries at a $0.04 average CPI, producing up to 2.5x more efficiency than open-market acquisition in even the most expensive geographies.

See ByteBrew Ads' performance side by side with open market channels.

Net Portfolio Lift Unlocked

The portfolio grew, not just the destination. For every unit of source ad value Ctrl targeted, the destination produced 1.7x in new ad value globally within the first day, climbing toward 1.85x by day seven as the cohort matured. Destination gains outran source opportunity cost on a fully amortised basis, lifting total portfolio ad value.

At a $0.04 CPI, Ctrl acquired users at a fraction of open-market UA costs, making portfolio routing a far more efficient path to high-value installs than buying the same users on traditional channels.

In the most expensive geo’s Ctrl was over 2.5x lower than open-market costs, returning 200% ROAS by day one when paid user acquisition had not even recovered its cost by day seven.

This enables The One to grow the destination app’s audience without solely relying on unprofitable channels and frees budget to be redistributed across the portfolio. As new portfolio apps come online, the efficiency compounds.

“These results surprised even us. Achieving positive ROAS from day one with a low CPI while increasing overall portfolio value is exactly the kind of outcome every publisher hopes for," said Duong Tran, marketing lead with The One Game Studio.

"Smart AI-powered cross-promotion helped us unlock value that traditional UA channels couldn't deliver as efficiently. In mobile gaming, growth comes from continuous testing. Test, learn, iterate, and test again. You'll never know where the next breakthrough comes from until you try something new."

Start using ByteBrew Ads to unlock portfolio lift today at bytebrew.io/grow.