California enacts new social media curbs for children under 16

California has also banned companion chatbot toys for four years.

The new package includes stronger protections against AI-generated child sexual abuse material.

Critics have raised concerns about privacy, free speech and young people’s internet access.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed new restrictions on technology companies to protect children from addictive social media features and AI companion chatbots.

As reported by Reuters, the measures were among 13 bills enacted as part of a package focused on safeguarding young people, including stronger online privacy protections for minors.

Another law expands criminal sanctions for child sexual abuse material to include digitally altered or AI-generated content depicting anyone under 18 engaged in sexual conduct.

Addictive features

Assembly Bill 1709 prohibits children under 16 from being exposed to features designed to maximise engagement and potentially lead to compulsive use.

The restrictions cover features including infinite-scroll feeds and algorithmic autoplay, with other features to be defined through future regulations.

A separate measure bans the manufacture and sale of toys containing companion chatbots for four years, while related legislation requires parental controls on chatbot programs and additional safety and risk assessments.

The package includes “Adam’s Law”, named after Adam Raine, a 16-year-old who died by suicide in April 2025 after, according to his parents, discussions with ChatGPT validated his suicidal thoughts.

California joins states including Utah, Arkansas, Louisiana, Ohio, Texas, Florida and New York in adopting measures targeting children’s social media use.