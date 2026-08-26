Roblox restricts reward-driven media feeds in Kids and Select

The policy covers autoplay, infinite scroll, continuous replay loops and autoscroll.

Roblox said continuous reward-driven content consumption is inappropriate for younger users.

Rewarded Video Ads are exempt because players must actively initiate them and viewing is rate-limited.

Non-compliant games can be re-reviewed after their mechanics are changed.

Roblox has introduced new restrictions preventing games from appearing in Roblox Kids and Select if they combine media feeds, autoplay or scrolling mechanics, and rewards for continued viewing.

In a statement posted on its DevForum page, Roblox said rewarding users for consuming continuous feeds without natural stopping points is not appropriate for younger players.

The policy applies to games featuring short-form videos, image feeds or story-style posts alongside mechanics such as autoplay, continuous replay loops, infinite scroll or autoscroll.

The restrictions apply when players are required or implied to keep consuming the content to receive a reward.

Protecting younger users

The company is actively reviewing games for compliance, with non-compliant titles set to be removed from Kids and Select unless their mechanics are redesigned.

However, the restrictions do not apply to Roblox's Rewarded Video Ads system as the company said these ads require players to actively initiate the video and are subject to limits on how many ads a player can watch.

Players who currently access a game in Kids and Select that falls under the new policy will lose access until the game is changed to comply.

Games that are redesigned can be re-reviewed for acceptance, while their existing Engaged Player criteria will not reset. Other qualification requirements will continue to apply.

Roblox also clarified that a mechanic can fall under the policy even when it does not explicitly require continued viewing, if the average user would believe consuming the feed is necessary to receive a reward.