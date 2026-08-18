US Senate to investigate Roblox over child safety concerns 

Senators Josh Hawley and Dick Durbin have raised concerns about explicit content and alleged child abuse linked to the platform.

Roblox reported 65,381 suspected child sexual exploitation instances to NCMEC in 2025.

The senators said that figure was more than double Roblox's 2024 total.

Several US states and Los Angeles County have sued Roblox over child endangerment concerns.

The US Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism has opened an investigation into child safety on Roblox.

US senators Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) raised concerns about explicit content and alleged links between activity on the platform and real-world child abuse.

In a letter to Roblox founder, president, CEO and chair of the board David Baszucki, the senators claimed the platform has been used for grooming, sexual abuse, kidnapping, rape and murder of children.

They also alleged that child sexual abuse material is being traded on Roblox, while children are being lured into producing explicit content or meeting people in person.

Congressional scrutiny

The senators cited Roblox's report of 65,381 suspected child sexual exploitation instances to the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children in 2025.

They said Roblox appears to prioritise revenue and engagement over child safety and directed the company to preserve records relating to child safety, sexual or physical abuse, bullying and financial exploitation.

“You trumpet Roblox as a safe digital playground for children as young as five. But the public record raises serious questions about this promise of safety," the letter read.

“Over the past decade, police have arrested numerous individuals for committing serious acts of violence and harm against children they met via Roblox, including grooming, sexual abuse, kidnapping, rape, and even murder.

"It is heartbreaking. In 2025, Roblox reported 65,381 instances of suspected child sexual exploitation to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children - more than double what it reported in 2024."

The investigation comes after advocacy groups asked the US Federal Trade Commission to investigate Roblox over alleged unfair and deceptive practices affecting children.

In June, Roblox introduced its new Roblox Kids and Roblox Select account types globally, adding stricter age-based safety settings, parental controls and additional review requirements for eligible experiences.