Candy Crush dessert cookbook Tasty releases with 50+ recipes

Tasty: The Official Candy Crush Desserts Book has been published by Insight Editions.

The cookbook costs $27.99.

Candy Crush maker King has released an official cookbook featuring more than 50 recipes inspired by the mobile game’s iconic sweets.

Published by Insight Editions, Tasty: The Official Candy Crush Desserts Book includes step-by-step instructions to make chocolate squares, cakes, wrapped sweets, the Colour Bomb and more.

The book also contains photos and Candy Crush references throughout.

Sweet references

Tasty was made available to pre-order this July. Now, it’s available online at a $27.99 price point.

The recipes have been designed for bakers of all skill levels to follow, drawing inspiration from in-game locations like Chocolate Cliffs, Bubblegum Bridge and Lemonade Lake. The aim of the easy-to-follow recipes is to embody the same accessibility as Candy Crush itself.

Characters featured in the book include Tiffi, Mr Toffee and Yeti.

"We're so excited to see Candy Crush fans bringing the fun of the game into their own kitchens. This cookbook is a celebration of creativity and playful spirit, and I can't wait to see the colourful bakes our players create all around the world," said Candy Crush Saga general manager Paula Ingvar.

When pre-orders first went live, Candy Crush Saga VP of marketing Luken Aragon said: "This cookbook brings the joy of Candy Crush into real life, inviting everyone from loyal players to passionate bakers to get inspired in the kitchen and to share the fun with friends and family. It’s a celebration of creativity, colour and fun, which is what Candy Crush Saga is all about."

